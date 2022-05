KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five boys soccer teams and three softball teams are headed to state with wins on Saturday.

SOCCER

AAA

Bearden 4, Science Hill 1

West 0 , Dobyns Bennett 0 (West won 4-2 in PKs)

AA

Austin East 6, Tennessee 0

A

Gatlinburg-Pittman 1, Loudon 0

Alcoa 3, Oneida 1

SOFTBALL

AAAA

Farragut 5, Dobyns Bennett 0

AAA

Gibbs 14, Greeneville 3

A

Oliver Springs 2, North Greene 0