CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vol for Life Nicky Anosike has resigned as the head coach of the Anderson County girls basketball team in order to focus on time with her family.

Anosike gave birth to twins this past summer. During the pregnancy, Anisoke was advised to terminate one of the babies during pregnancy in order to increase the chances of the other baby living.

The Lady Vol for Life decided to keep both babies. Both babies survived the birth.

“We want to thank coach Anosike for all she did while she was in charge of our girls’ program,” said Anderson County High School in a press release. “In her year as head coach, she accomplished a lot in our program with facility upgrades and the product she put on the floor each night. Thank you for all that you did for AC girls basketball and best wishes with your beautiful family from all of us at Anderson County.”

The high school announced later on Friday that Mitch Cupples would take over for Anosike. He becomes the ninth head coach in program history.

“Mitch has been an assistant coach at Anderson County High School for the last 15 years,” said the high school in a press release. “In August, he took over the program for coach Anosike while she was out for the birth of her twins. His experience, knowledge of the game and high character are among the many reasons we are excited for him to lead our girls’ program.”