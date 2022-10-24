KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the Tennessee football team is off to its best start since 1998, they are not the most dominant team in Knoxville. That title belongs to the Bearden girls’ soccer team, who enter the 2022 state tournament ranked No.1 in the nation.

The Lady Bulldogs are the nation’s best high school girls’ soccer team, according to the United Soccer Coaches High School Rankings. Bearden has won all 21 matches this season, outscoring opponents by a combined 123-2.

Led by 2021-2022 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year and South Carolina commit Brinley Murphy, Bearden’s 45-match unbeaten streak dates all the way back to a 1-0 loss to Franklin in the 2020 state semifinals.

The only game over the past two seasons the team wasn’t able to win was a scoreless draw against Knoxville Catholic in 2021. Bearden went on to capture the 2021 Class AAA state championship, their first state title since 2007.

The quest for a second straight state championship kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Chattanooga. They’ll take on Collierville in the opening round of the tournament at 4 p.m. Semifinals will be held Thursday with the state championship game to be held Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium, home of USL League One‘s Chattanooga Red Wolves.