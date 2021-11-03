KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After three years at the helm of Northview Academy’s football program, Heath Woods is stepping down.

The news was first reported by Jake Wright of The Mountain Press but has been confirmed by Woods himself. Woods guided the Cougars to an overall record of 8-22 through three seasons, ending with a 3A, Region 2 record of 3-14.

Northview Academy fell short of the postseason this year with an overall record of 3-7, only winning one contest in league play (1-4).

Woods said, “After three seasons at Northview Academy, I have decided to step down as the head football coach. I would like to thank Dr. Jack Parton, Greg Clark and Jim Lethco for having faith in me to lead this program. I look forward to seeing what coaching opportunities present themselves in the future.”