KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge High School football coach Scott Cummings is adding a former Tennessee Vol to his staff. The school announced early Thursday that Robert Ayers Jr. would be joining the Wildcats staff in 2022.

Ayers spent last year as defensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Knoxville Catholic. He will join Cummings who is coming from Halls High School after longtime Oak Ridge coach Joe Gaddis retired after the end of the 2021 season.

Ayres played defensive end for four years at Tennessee from 2005-08. He played in 48 games for the Vols and totaled 113 tackles, and nine sacks in his collegiate career.

The prolific lineman was named a team captain in 2008, the final year of coach Phillip Fulmer’s stint at his alma mater. That year he had 15.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Ayers was drafted in the first round, No. 18 overall, by the Denver Broncos in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent nine years in the league with stints in the Broncos, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The high school football season begins Aug. 19.