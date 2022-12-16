KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Oak Ridge High School announced Friday that head football coach Scott Cummings has resigned after one year at the helm.

“Oak Ridge Schools can confirm that Coach Scott Cummings has resigned as the Head Football Coach at Oak Ridge High School,” Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers said in a statement. “Because this involves a personnel matter, however, Oak Ridge Schools will have no further comment at this time, other than to wish Coach Cummings the best moving forward.”

Cummings, a five-time District Coach of the Year winner with more than 20 years of head coaching experience, was named head coach of the Wildcats in December 2021. He replaced longtime coach Joe Gaddis, who now serves as Oak Ridge Athletic Director after racking up 196 wins over his 20-year coaching tenure.

He joined Oak Ridge after three years at Halls High School, where he led the the Red Devils to the playoffs in all three seasons.

Cummings coached at Knoxville West from 2002-2014 and left as the program’s all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances and playoff victories. He led West to a runner-up finish in the 2013 State Championship before capturing the title in 2014.

Oak Ridge finished Cummings’ lone season with a record of 7-6. The Wildcats reached the 5A State quarterfinals where they lost to Powell 43-13.