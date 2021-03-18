Oak Ridge; Kingston punch tickets to TSSAA Semifinals

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) – The Kingston Yellowjackets entered the 4th quarter trailing by ten, they were behind by as many as 13 in the final quarter, but came roaring back for a 75-64 victory over Community in the TSSAA State Quarterfinals.

Kolby Raymer led the way for the Yellowjackets with 21 points.

Kingston gets back at it on Friday at 5:30 when they take on Jackson South Side.

The Oak Ridge Wildcats (28-4) advanced to the state semifinals with a 68-57 win over Siegel Thursday night.

Jonathan Milloway led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points

Oak Ridge will play Houston in the 3A Semifanals Friday night at 9:30pm.

