Oak Ridge; Kingston punch tickets to TSSAA Semifinals

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) – The Kingston Yellowjackets entered the 4th quarter trailing by ten, they were behind by as many as 13 in the final quarter, but came roaring back for a 75-64 victory over Community in the TSSAA State Quarterfinals.

FINAL/OT: Kingston 75, Community 64



The Yellow Jackets rally and beat Community in an exciting overtime win to advance to the state semifinals!@WATESports — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) March 18, 2021

Kolby Raymer led the way for the Yellowjackets with 21 points.

Kingston gets back at it on Friday at 5:30 when they take on Jackson South Side.

The Oak Ridge Wildcats (28-4) advanced to the state semifinals with a 68-57 win over Siegel Thursday night.

Jonathan Milloway led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points

Cats win!



Oak Ridge defeats Siegel by a final score of 68-57.



Oak Ridge will play on Friday — Oak Ridge Sports (@OakRidgeSports) March 19, 2021

Oak Ridge will play Houston in the 3A Semifanals Friday night at 9:30pm.