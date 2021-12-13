KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scott Cummings, a five-time District Coach of the Year winner with more than 20 years of head coaching experience, will be the next head football coach at Oak Ridge High School.

Oak Ridge Schools announced Monday that the 2020 District Coach of the Year will join the Wildcats after three years at Halls High School. Cummings will replace longtime ORHS coach Joe Gaddis who retired last month after racking up 196 wins over his 20-year tenure.

After being named the head coach at Knoxville West in 2002, Cummings became the program’s all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances and playoff victories. He led West to a runner-up finish in the 2013 State Championship before capturing the title in 2014.

The following year, Cummings began a four-year stint at Cleveland High School where he led the Blue Raiders to three playoff appearances and spearheaded a major fundraising initiative to renovate program facilities.

In order to be closer to his family, he returned to Knoxville in 2019 to coach Halls High School. The Red Devils reached the playoffs in the next three consecutive seasons and Cummings garnered his fifth coach of the year honor in 2020.

According to an Oak Ridge Schools media release, Cummings has coached more than 70 college football signees throughout his 20 years as a head coach and 23 years as an offensive coordinator.