KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a fight that broke out during an East Tennessee high school basketball game, two schools have been placed on probation and are facing several fines.

According to a report from TSSAA, a fight broke out in the stands between adult male spectators during the fourth quarter of the Oakdale v. Greenback basketball game on December 15. The fighting quickly escalated, with spectators and players from both teams getting involved according to TSSAA.

Both schools also will not be allowed to participate in the 2024 postseason basketball tournaments as a result of the fight. Their programs will remain on probation for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. According to TSSAA, this probation results in a $500 fine annually. Overall, each school is facing a fine of at least $2,500.

On December 19, TSSAA sent letters to both schools outlining the penalties issued against them. Both schools were fined $250 for the players who came off the bench and $250 for the spectators who came onto the floor. The players from both schools that left the bench area will be suspended for two games.

The Greenback administration also suspended the fan who was involved in the altercation for two games, according to TSSAA. They will be required to reimburse the school for the $250 fine imposed by TSSAA.

Additionally, the Boys’ Basketball program at Oakdale and Greenback will be placed on restrictive probation for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

Restrictive probation to an individual sport in an athletic program shall result in removal from the tournament series and a fine of $1,000.00 annually. A portion of Article V, Section 4 of the TSSAA Constitution

Greenback Principal previously told WATE that the incident has, “no place in high school sports.”

The letter from the TSSAA also said that the Greenback High School’s administration is consulting legal counsel to determine if any additional disciplinary action will be taken against the Greenback players and fans who were involved in the fight.