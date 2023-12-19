KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fight that broke out during a high school basketball game is under investigation by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

According to a report from TSSAA, a fight broke out in the stands between adult male spectators during the 4th quarter of the Oakdale v. Greenback basketball game. The fight reportedly started after “a personal foul for illegal contact was called on an Oakdale player and a technical foul was called on a Greenback player for illegal contact during the dead ball.”

The fighting quickly escalated, with spectators and players from both teams getting involved according to TSSAA.

“Both coaches and school officials appeared to be trying to control their respective players as best they could. However, as the fighting continued it appeared that every player from both teams eventually left their bench area and moved onto the court towards the opposite stands area,” wrote TSSAA.

The decision was made to end the game due to the situation being unsafe and out of control. The final score for the game was Oakdale, 70 – Greenback, 59. TSSAA said several altercations were still occurring on and off the court when they left the game.

Mike Brookshire, the Greenback principal, shared the following statement with WATE 6 On Your Side regarding the fight.

The incident that occurred during the Oakdale v. Greenback game is very disheartening and has no place in high school sports. It was unacceptable. Greenback School is in compliance with the measures mandated by TSSAA, and the current practices of the school district. We also understand that additional measures may be necessary as more information becomes available. When something like this happens, it diminishes all the hard work the players and coaches invested in preparation for their season. Greenback School places a high value on good sportsmanship, and the events on Friday night are not consistent with our values. We will continue to work with our student-athletes, understanding that they are kids, and do our best to instill the values of good sportsmanship, while at the same time holding all those involved accountable. Mike Brookshire

At this time, no penalties have been issued against the schools however the TSSAA is communicating with the administration from both schools.