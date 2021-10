GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Tigers clinched the number two seed in 3A Region two with a 17-14 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman Thursday night.

The win means the 7-3 Tigers will be at home in the first round of the playoffs.

The Highlanders fall to 6-4 on the season and will go on the road in the playoffs.