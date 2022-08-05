KODAK, Tenn. (WATE)- Former Knoxville Catholic offensive line coach Justin Anderson is in his first season at the helm for Northview Academy football.

“Everybody’s got high expectations right now, my expectation is to just get better the next day,” said Anderson.

The Cougars are coming off of a 3-7 season and have not had a winning record since 2016. The last time Northview Academy made the playoffs was in 2017. Anderson is looking to break the five-year postseason drought and that starts with establishing a winning culture.

“When I took over in January we decided to come in and try to change the culture and get our kids to believe in themselves,” said Anderson. “We may be 0-10 or 10-0 we don’t talk about it, all we talk about is winning the day.”

Anderson and his staff have brought new energy to the team as they work to revitalize the program, and the players are on board.

“I think everyone is buying in. There’s a different kind of energy, a different culture,” said Cougars linebacker Jackson Ghent.

Anderson looks to change the Cougars’ culture by teaching his players to believe in themselves and pushing them in practice.

“What I’m preaching is we want Monday through Thursday to be as hard as it can so when we show up on Friday it’s easy,” said Anderson.

The former assistant coach has built the roster up to around 80 kids. The program returns six starters on offense and around eight on defense. Anderson said there is competition between three quarterbacks who are all capable of starting.

The Cougars kick off the season at Unicoi County on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 P.M.