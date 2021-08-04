Alcoa looking for 7th straight state title in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Tornadoes are coming off a 14-1 season, winning their sixth straight state championship with a 35-0 victory over Milan in the title game.

Coach Gary Rankin returns the bulk of an offense that averaged 42.2 points per game, including quarterback Caden Buckles. Buckles became eligible to play starting in the state quarterfinals, and he performed well down the stretch.

At Alcoa, they win state titles like other programs make playoff appearances.

“Honestly it was funny, right after the game we were in the huddle, coach (Brian) Nix was like y’all are going to have a great offseason but we got to come back and do this again. That was not even 30 minutes after we had just won the game,” said Buckles. “The one thing they’re always doing is preparing for the next one.”

The expectations are through the roof once again for the Tornadoes.

“Everyone wants to win. There’s not one person on that team that does not want a state championship. They’re all going to fight for it,” safety Major Newman said. “That’s what I want, the best out of this team and if we get that, we’re going 15-0 easily.”

Alcoa starts it’s quest for a seventh straight state championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, when they play host to Rhea County.