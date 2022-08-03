KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Mavericks are coming off a 6-6 season and a berth in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs.

Expectations are certainly high in 2022 and for good reason. The Mavs return quarterback Walker Martinez, who missed most of last season with an injury. Navy commit Gavin Noe returns at running back and AC returns eight starters on both sides of the ball.

The goal for the Mavericks this season is simple, they want to win it all.

“State, we can determine our own destiny, however far we want to go we can take ourselves” said Martinez.

“That’s the standard everyone expects from us, not just us” said Noe. “I’m hearing it from everywhere, that’s not just the standard we set for ourselves, it’s the standard everyone is setting for us and we hope to meet that.”

Anderson County opens the season on Friday, August 19th when they play host to 5A defending state champion Powell.