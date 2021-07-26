Anderson County offense ready to take the next step

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this Pigskin Preview, Anderson County returns with the bulk of a roster that finished 8-3 last season with a 2nd round playoff exit. Head coach Davey Gillum has seven starters returning from an offense that averaged 41 points per game in 2020.

Six-foot 180 lbs. junior Walker Martinez returns to start for a second season and Gillum says as many as 12 receivers could see time on Friday nights.

The offensive line is young, returning only one starter from last season, but Gillum says they’re talented. With all of that returning the offense will still run through senior running back Gavin Noe.

“He’s a big kid. He’s 6’1 220 pounds, he’s fast, he’s strong, he’s very smart and knows how to run the ball. He’s abnormally physical and competitive and nasty,” said Gillum. “You’re probably not going to find a more competitive, physical, nasty kid anywhere in the country. You put all of them things in a tailback and he’s got some skill, it can be tough on defenses.”

Anderson County opens the season on the road at Powell on Friday, August 20th.