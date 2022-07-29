KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin East Roadrunners are coming off a 2-8 season with wins over Union County and Northview Academy.

The Roadrunners have seven starters returning on both sides of the ball, including Friday Frenzy Player of the Week Markeyis Billingsley.

Expect Austin East to rely on four year starter Billingsley and the running game this season.

“I don’t really showcase players, I have a running back that’s played since he was a freshman, number 24 Markeyis Billingsley,” said head coach Antonio Mays. “He’s a workhorse, he’s going to show up no matter who we play, where we play or when we play. I love that kid.”

The Roadrunners open the season at Fulton on Friday, August 19th.