Bearden looking for success despite young roster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden Bulldogs finished the 2020 season with a 4-7 record and a first round exit from the Class 6A playoffs.

In 2021 the Bulldogs look to be a young team but have a strong group of seniors leading the way. Coach Morgan Shinlever says guys like running back/linebacker Seth Arana and defensive tackle Kameron Smith will take on a leadership role for the young roster.

The key for Bearden this season is finding a replacement for John Carlevato at quarterback. Carlevato transferred to Knoxville West in the offseason.

The Bulldogs will have a quarterback competition in fall camp between senior John Harrison and freshman Drew Parrot.

“Both of them have opposite sets of skill sets, one does something really well, the other one doesn’t so much,” Shinlever said. “They’re both very coachable kids. They’re both very hard workers and they’re great kids to be around. I’m hoping that both of them have a good season but at the same time someone is going to eventually get the nod.”

Bearden opens the season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Knoxville West.