BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden hired Powell offensive coordinator Josh Jones to take over a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.

“Confidence is key,” said Jones. “We’ve got some kids that got confidence. We got some kids that lack it. We’re trying to instill that. We tell them that we don’t care if we’re playing the Green Bay Packers. We’re the better football team, and we’re gonna win the ball game. I don’t know any other way to be than to be confident. Confident is so underrated. It’s huge in football.”

The Bulldogs return starting quarterback Drew Parrott. Bearden sees a lot of promise in the sophomore.

“He’s gotta be more confident in himself,” said Bearden senior linebacker Sam Nicaud. “Last year, it was pretty tough on him playing as a freshman in 6A. I think this year he just needs to be more confident. Trust in himself. He’s got a good arm. He’s pretty good.”

“He’s been great. We’re very demanding of our quarterbacks with time and meetings and stuff,” said Jones. “He’s not complained a single bit about of any of that. He’s in there learning. Got his notepad out every day. Taking notes. Asking good questions. Him being a coach’s kid really really helps him.”

Bearden’s first game of the season on Saturday against West.