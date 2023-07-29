KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE-TV) – New Karns football Head Coach Lee Warren has a tough task in year one. That’s replacing current Tennessee freshman running back DeSean Bishop.

The two-time Tennessee 5A Mr. Football award winner helped lead the Beavers to back-to-back seven-win seasons while rushing for 5,500 yards and scoring 64 touchdowns in his final two years. The star running back is already turning heads within the Vols program, but back at Karns, the Beavers must move on from Bishop. How do you do that, Coach?

“That’s the question everybody wants to know the answer to,” said Warren. “We have a lot of kids who are excited to step up into bigger roles. We’ve just got to be more balanced on offense, and do a better job of defense and special teams this year.”

Warren added the team needs to improve in other areas besides the rushing game in order to have a winning season. Senior wide receiver Walker Lockhart agrees.

“We’re going to switch it up a little bit,” said Lockhart. “I think we’re going to put the ball in the air a little more this year and switch it up with running and throwing.”

In addition to adjusting to life without Bishop, the Beavers will have to adjust to their new head coach Lee Warren. However, the players say the transition has gone well so far since they are already comfortable with Warren, who has served as Karns’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

“The transition’s been normal because he’s always been around,” said senior Kareem Ellis. “We’re still doing our same thing. We’re just ready to compete.”

Karns opens up the season on the road against Hardin Valley on Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.