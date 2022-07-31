KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season but they have a new head coach and a new attitude.

Garry Dugger takes over the program and things are going to look different, especially on offense.

The Panthers are bigger and stronger than they’ve been in the past thanks to a rigorous off-season in the weight room. In fact Dugger didn’t let the team even touch a football from January until the start of spring practice. It was all about the weight room.

The Panthers are planning to go back to the “three yards and a cloud of dust” style of football.

“Last year we were an air raid, this year we have two pass plays on the books right now. We’re not throwing the ball, we’re running the ball, it’s smash mouth football,” said offensive lineman Egan Rains. “Basically in every way that it can be different, it’s different.”

“Our strength is going to be our offensive line and we’ve got some good backs,” said Dugger. “We feel like if we can shorten the game and take possessions away from them, it helps to play in our favor a little bit.”

Lenoir City will unveil that power centric offense on Friday, August 19th when they go the road to Stone Memorial.