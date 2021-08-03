Big guys up front to lead the way for Grace Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grace Christian Academy Rams are coming off an 8-3 season with a first round playoff exit.

The Rams have a new leader in first-year coach Justin Long. He was a longtime assistant under Rob Black at Fulton.

They’re also breaking in a new quarterback in junior Jake Boudreaux but have several skill position players returning.

The strength of the team, at least early, will come from an experienced offensive line.

“We’ve got four out of five starters returning on the offensive line,” senior left tackle Ben Francisco said. “I’m really excited to be with my guys again this year, cause some terror for sure.”

“I think they’re tough. I think they’re physical and they’re gritty,” Long said. “I’m just looking forward for these guys to take this team by the horns, no pun intended, and we just run with it for sure.”

The Rams open the season on Friday, Aug. 20, when they play host to Lakeway Christian. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.