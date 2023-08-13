KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Christian Academy of Knoxville went from an 8-3 season in 2021 to just a 2-8 year in 2022. This season, the Warriors want to get back to their winning ways by starting over.

It all starts with new head coach Chad Speck. The first-year headman has the Warriors focused on creating a strong team bond that hopefully will translate to strong team chemistry on the field.



“This year love is the standard which in a game like this is different,” said CAK senior Austin Delp. “It’s not normal, but fighting for the guys next to you because you love them more than the guys you hate across from you, is something really special we have going on this year.”

Coach Speck says having an abnormal approach to football is his plan to get the Warriors back on track.

“We say around here that love is the standard at our place,” said Speck. “We’re going to be uncommon. When you do common things in life in an uncommon way, you command the attention of the world and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Although Aiden Troutt is a senior, he’s ready for the newness his last season with the Warriors wil bring.

“The new coaching staff and everybody coming in, what our coach is setting with the different standards, we are beyond excited,” said Troutt. It’s just a new opportunity.”

That new opportunity begins Aug. 18 as CAK opens up the season against Darlington.