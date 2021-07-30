CAK looks to running back Dunn to carry them towards a title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors finished the 2020 season with an 10-1 record and a second round playoff loss.

The Warriors return seven starters on both offense and defense.

Offensively CAK has a new starter under center in Thomas Simpson. He played in two games last season and has the confidence of his teammates. Simpson has plenty of weapons to distribute the ball to in guys like wide receiver Grant Sterchi and running back J.D. Dunn.

The offense runs through Dunn who rushed for 2,091 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and was a finalist for Division II AA Mr. Football.

“I talked to a college coach about him yesterday, and I said if you watch his film, the yards he gets after contact is remarkable,” CAK coach Travis Mozingo said. “We had a good offensive line last year but our offense line coach and even our players will tell you, they weren’t a 2,000 yard rusher good.”

According to Mozingo, Dunn sees the field well and has enough speed to break a big run at any time.

“JD Earns a lot of it with yards after contact and I love that about him; he’s a hard runner. He’s got good vision that balances that out. He’s going to get you 175 to 200 yards on a night, so I’ll take that,” said Mozingo.

The Warriors have one goal this season, hoisting the state championship trophy at the end of the season.

CAK opens the season on Friday, Aug. 20, when they play host to The Kings Academy at 7:30 p.m.