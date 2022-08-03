KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The CAK Warriors are coming off an 8-3 season with a first round playoff loss and they expect another run to the playoffs in 2022.

The Warriors have just five players returning on both offense and defense, but one of those returnees is quarterback Thomas Simpson. Simpson is 10-3 as a starter in the last year plus leading the Warriors offense.

CAK does have to replace one of the top running backs in the Knoxville area as they lose Mr. Football finalist J.D. Dunn to graduation.

“Actually quite nice, we got two guys,” said CAK head coach Travis Mozingo. “Dario Love is a senior and he’s a journeyman and he kind of took over at times last year for JD, and we got another fella, Jay Duncan, whose a junior, and both of those guys, Jay Duncan is a little bit thicker build of a guy and Dario is more kind of the elusive type. So, we are actually really excited about those two filling JD’s shoes quite nicely.”

The Warriors open the season on Friday, August 19th when they travel to The King’s Academy.