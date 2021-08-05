Campbell County expects to have explosive offense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Cougars are coming off a 3-7 season in 2020 but the expectations and goals are much higher this season.

The Cougars return several playmakers on offense, including powerful running back C.J. Allen.

“His work ethic dude, he’ll outwork anybody,” Campbell County quarterback Hunter White said. “He don’t quit on a run, five guys have to bring him down so he’s a tough running back.”

White, a three-year starter at quarterback, also returns hoping to put the Cougars back into playoff contention.

“He processes the information so well right now,” Campbell County coach Justin Price said. “When we run a play he kind of knows the design of it and what we’re trying to do. I think a step for us as a team throwing the football is just our timing. We need to work on that with him and the receivers.”

The Cougars open the season on the road at Chattanooga Central on Friday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.