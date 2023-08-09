STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Carter football Head Coach Justin Pressley enters his fourth season with the Green Hornets. That means he’s been with this season’s seniors from the start of their freshman year.

However, now it’s time for Pressley to start the cycle over again with his first year quarterback, Brody Sparks.

“We thought about not having a season in 2023 because we lost our four-year quarterback,” joked Pressley. “But then we decided we got 80 kids, so we might as well play. So, we’re going to play and we’re probably going to start another freshman and go four more years with another freshman.

That four-year quarterback is Chandler Wilson, who is now playing at Virginia Military Institute. The loss of a veteran quarterback is tough, but also exciting for the future of the Green Hornets program.

“I think Chandler Wilson threw for about 9,000 yards and maybe this guy can throw for about 11,000 and we’ll be in really good shape,” added Pressley. “We’re excited about that, to bring in a freshman and mold him and get him ready.”

According to senior Roman Webb, the freshman is getting ready for the season a lot quicker than he would have thought.

“He’s doing good,” said Webb. “He’s doing better than we expected. The lack of experience isn’t really messing with him and he’s throwing good balls. He’s learning the offense great.”

Carter opens up the season at home against Sevier County Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.