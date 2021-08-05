Carter looks to be aggressive in bid to return to the playoffs in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Consistency is key for the Carter Green Hornets in the 2021 season.

The Green Hornets have a three-year starter under center in junior Chandler Wilson, and for the first time in the career of anyone on the Green Hornets roster, they have the same head coach and offensive system for the second season in a row.

Justin Pressley enters his second year leading the program after a 5-5 campaign in 2020.

“They’re seasoned in adversity right now. This consistency for them is probably part of the reason why we feel so confident right now,” Pressley said. “I can’t imagine they’ve had that kind of confidence in themselves and the offense. We feel like we can do a lot more things, we can expand on the offense a little more than we did in the past.”

They want to play fast on offense and throw the football all over the field. They want to be known as an aggressive team who plays relentlessly.

Carter opens the season when they play host to Webb on Friday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.