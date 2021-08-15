Expectations are through the roof for the Maryville Rebels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Expectations are always high for the Maryville football team and it’s no different this season.

The Rebels return seven starters from an offense that averaged 30 points per game during last year’s 13-1 season. This includes quarterback Carson Jones. Jones logged 25 passing touchdowns and just one interception while leading the Rebels to the 6A state semifinals in 2020.

“He understands the game as well as any quarterback that I’ve had the opportunity of coaching. When you have a guy out on the field who understands what the coaches are trying to get done and our scheme, you’re going to have an opportunity to be really good,” said Maryville head coach Derek Hunt.

“He gives us that opportunity, he’s level-headed, he’s really competitive. He’s an introvert, he’s not a big rah rah guy, but he’s extremely competitive and I will take that over being a loud rah rah guy any day of the week.”

Maryville opens the season Friday, August 20th on the road at Heritage at 7 pm.