Explosive offense brings big expectations at Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion for the Powell Panthers. They finished the season with an 8-3 record but a first round playoff exit.

Expectations are sky high in 2021 as the Panthers return seven starters from an offense that averaged 32.5 points per game last season.

“Bottom line we do have an experienced group. We’ve got some talent amongst that group and we’re not going to dance around that,” Powell coach Matt Lowe said. “We expect our kids to perform at a high level right out of the gate.”

Junior quarterback Jordan Potts, who burst onto the scene last year as a sophomore, is back as well as a deep receiving core and a solid running game.

With all of this talent and experience returning on offense, the Panthers are primed for a deep playoff run.

“Win every game, that’s every teams expectations and make it to state, win state, get that ring. That’s every team’s expectations,” senior wide receiver Jayden Collins said.

“The expectation this year, and really every year, is to win a state championship in 5A,” senior linebacker Cannon Lusby said. “This year I’m very confident in this team and what we can do.”

The Panthers open the season Friday, Aug. 20, when they host Anderson County at 7 p.m.