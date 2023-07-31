KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut Admirals enter 2023 looking to make it past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Head coach Eddie Courtney’s squad is living by the motto “one heartbeat” to get it done.

“I’ve learned from the coaches, especially coach Courtney, been teaching us what hard work means and just learning that together,” said Farragut senior offensive lineman Roger McNeer. “Figuring out what it means to come together as a team and what being a man is. Coach Courtney talks about that a lot.”

The motto may be new this season, but the squad has lived by similar standards for the 28 seasons Courtney has been leading the charge.

“Everything is just so much individualized,” said Courtney. “Everything is just kind of you and all this stuff. Football is totally different. It’s a team concept about discipline, about being accountable. It’s hard. All the things that people don’t want to do. It’s one of the things out there that we take pride in coaching football and having a football program that we build those things in what we call culture.”

The Ads are in a transition year at quarterback. Luke Johnson graduated, and three players are battling for the starting job.

“We have Cam Duncan who will be a senior,” said Courtney. “He patiently has waited behind for two years for the two other quarterbacks that played. It’s his time. Kent Carbaugh is another who will get time there. Noah Hagg will be our younger quarterback. Those three will be getting most of the reps.”

The Admirals open their season at Eddie Courtney Stadium against Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.