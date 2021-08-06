Farragut looking to Dawson Moore to steer Admirals’ ship into playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut Admirals are coming off a pretty successful season with a disappointing ending. The Admirals finished 2020 with a 7-4 record but quickly exited the playoffs in the first round.

Coach Eddie Courtney has the schedule beefed up again in 2021. The Admirals play the likes of Knoxville West, Maryville, Oak Ridge and South-Doyle during a five week stretch early in the season.

Farragut has high expectations for this year’s team with the bulk of the skill guys returning from an offense that averaged 30.7 points per game last season. Quarterback Dawson Moore is among the group and will be under center for his second season in 2021.

“He’s worked hard on the accuracy of throwing, that’s what he’s needed to do since last year and he’s done that,” Courtney said. “He can run with the football. He’s learned the offense, he knows his reads now.”

Courtney feels like Dawson has really taken on a leadership role during the summer.

“He’s done a really good job of just really motivating those guys around him,” Courtney said. “They see how hard he works after practice with the things he does and he encourages them to get out there and do those same things. He’s worked extremely hard in the weight room so our lineman have a lot of respect for him and that’s what you want because he’s got to be the leader out there.”

Farragut opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, when they travel to Hendersonville to take on Beech.