KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carter Hornets are coming off a 6-5 season and a first round playoff loss to eventual state runner up Elizabethton.

Chandler Wilson returns under center for the 4th straight season, and the coaching staff feels like he’s ready to lead the Hornets on a deep playoff run. With his maturity the coaching staff is giving him more freedom on the field.

“He’s got all the freedom to do what he wants, we’ve never given him a red light, it’s been green light since his sophomore season” said Carter head coach Justin Pressley. “Now he really understands what that green light means.”

Last year Wilson passed for 2,894 yards and 23 touchdowns in 11 games, but he also turned the ball over too much with 21 interceptions. Something Wilson will need to clean up for the Hornets to make the kind of run in the playoffs they’re expecting this season.

One thing is for sure, you can expect an exciting brand of football at Carter in 2022.

“We’re always going to go out there and throw it around” said Wilson. “We just want to make big plays and get people on their feet early.”