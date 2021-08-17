Gatlinburg-Pittman building on sophomore foundation in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders are coming off an 11-3 season with an appearance in the state quarterfinals in 2020.

The Highlanders have 14 starters returning from last years successful campaign, including what first-year coach Brad Waggoner describes as an ultra-talented sophomore class.

He believes Gatlinburg-Pittman has lots of tradition and success, he just needs to build on that foundation.

“I’m still learning these kids. I got hired in late April so I was able to go through spring practice and been through the summer with these guys,” Waggoner said. “We haven’t played against anybody yet so we’re a work in progress, but we’ve got a good nucleus of kids coming back from last year. But the tradition and the groundwork has been set at Gatlinburg-Pittman so it’s my job to continue it.”

The Highlanders open the season on Thursday night when they play host to Seymour. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.