GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg-Pittman is ready to take a step forward after finishing 7-5 and being ousted by Alcoa in the second round of the playoffs.

The Highlanders enter year two under head coach Brad Waggoner. The team returns 14 starters.

“You know last year was my first year at Gatlinburg-Pittman. Being year two, I kind of have a better idea of what these kids can do, but I’m really pleased with how much progress we’ve made since last year, but every year is a different year,” said Waggoner. “We want to be a team that come playoff time is ready to play. (The) same expectation we have every year.”

Gatlinburg-Pittman started last season with a loss to Seymour in overtime. The sour taste from that loss still lingers.

“We’re just trying to come back from the Seymour loss last year,” said Gatlinburg-Pittman offensive and defensive lineman Cuba Pack. “We lost to Pigeon Forge also. (Those are) like the biggest two rivals we have at our school.”

The Highlanders return quarterback Brady Hammonds and the receiving room is set to be a solid part of the team.

“Our skill players,” said Gatlinburg-Pittman offensive and defensive lineman Luciano Lopez. “Our wide receivers are looking pretty good. They’re getting bigger and stronger. They’re all going to camps and stuff.”

G-P gets a chance at revenge to open its season. The Highlanders travel to Seymour on Aug. 19.