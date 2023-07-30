CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE-TV) – Gibbs football will look much different in 2023, especially on offense. The Eagles only return two starters on that side of the ball from a year ago.

One of the biggest changes will come under center. With four-year starter Bryson Palmer graduating and heading to Maryville College, Gibbs Head Coach Brad Turner needs to replace the guy who helped lead the Eagles to their first winning season since 2019.

However, there probably won’t be one single replacement. One of the two returning starters on offense, running back Boone Brockwell, may find himself in a new role this season.

“I’m playing a little bit of quarterback this year,” said the senior. “Chase Norman, he’s an upcoming sophomore. He’s going to play a little bit of quarterback. We’ve been rotating because we had a graduating quarterback last year who was very good. We’re just trying to replace him the best we can.”

Coach Turner says it’s not replacing Palmer, but instead, trying to find ways to replace what he and the Eagles offense was able to accomplish last season, with whoever and however possible.



“We’ve got a sophomore that was our backup, and we converted one of our running backs to a wildcat type guy,” said Turner. “We just want to go with the hot hand that night and see what happens and see who plays into that role.”

Another change for Gibbs will be where the Eagles play. It’s been over 500 days since they played a true home game, but that streak will come to an end as renovations to their stadium are now complete.

However, the Eagles won’t debut their new turf until their week two home opener against rival Halls. Gibbs opens up the season on the road at Union County on Friday, Aug. 18.