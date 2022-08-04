KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grace Christian Academy Rams are coming off a tough 1-8 season, although their first three losses of the season came by a combined ten points.

Expectations are much higher in 2022. The Rams have 7 starters returning on defense and 8 more on offense.

Sophomore Weston Edmondson takes over at the quarterback position. GCA returns three senior offensive lineman and will look to rely on the run game more this year.

It’s Justin Long’s 2nd season leading the program and he’s hoping the extra continuity will lead to more wins for the Rams.

“The experience, the continuity with the guys, trying to continue to build where we left off last year,” said Long. “It was some adversity but I think we’ll be better for it.”

“It’s going to be a lot better this year because we know each other a lot better,” said senior linebacker Jackson Eller. “We have a big senior class this year and so we can just count on each other and count on coach for that.”

“The first year, learning new plays every week, it was a new system but now we’re used to it,” said senior offensive lineman John Hicks. “We got our flow back and I think we’re ready to play some football.”

The Rams open the season on Friday, August 19th when they travel to Lakeway Christian Academy.