GRAINGER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grainger Grizzlies have not won a playoff game since 2000. Despite only three offensive players returning, the team’s leadership is ready to snap the drought.

“It’s been awesome this offseason and this winter in the weight room,” said Grainger head coach Mike Manis. “We graduated four of our five starting offensive linemen. These younger guys, some of those guys had an opportunity to play because of injury. They’ve really taken that leadership role in the weight room. We got a chance to be as big as we’ve been in a long time.”

The size should help open up holes for one of the more experienced players on the Grainger roster.

“Our fullback Brody Wells is pretty much our anchor on offense for us,” said Manis. “He’s been a huge part of our weight room and with our culture. (He) has done a phenomenal job.”

“I just try to be loud like I just try to show them the way,” said Wells. “I really just try to act the right way.”

The Grizzlies are still trying to figure out who will be the starting quarterback. It’s a battle between Luke Davis and Carter Williams.

“They are both two totally different kids,” said Manis. “Very coachable. Both of them are. Luke Davis is probably 6’2″. (He’s) really long and lanky. He’s got a decent arm, and then Carter Williams is our other quarterback. Started last year as a sophomore at receiver. A really good athlete. Really quick and really fast. He’s our starting point guard, so we’re just like quarterback-point guard, it’s kind of the same thing.”

Grainger opens its season at home against Claiborne on Aug. 18. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.