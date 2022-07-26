GRAINGER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grainger Grizzlies are coming off a 5-5 season where they just missed the playoffs. Head coach Michael Manis believes this season’s success comes down to turnovers.

“We gotta learn to value the football,” said Manis. “We had some games last year where turnovers killed us. Seymour was the second last game of the season for us. We win that game, we make the playoffs. We turned the ball over seven times and punted zero times. Just learning to value the ball. That was a tough pill to swallow.”

The Grizzlies return eight starters on offense including the entire offensive line, which Grainger will lean on to take it to the playoffs.

“We lost three starting running backs last year, so we’re kind of having to fill that position,” said Grainger senior linebacker and running back Tucker Gillette. “Me being one of them and a few other guys. Same o-line. They’re good. All they’re gonna do is get bigger, better and stronger this year.”

Grainger opens its season against Cumberland Gap on Aug. 19. They’ll get a rematch with Seymour on Oct. 13.