JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – Jellico football struggled last season, finishing 0-9 in 2022. However, 2023 brings a new season and some new experience to this young Blue Devils squad.

“Last year, we started six freshmen and we were really young, so they had to grow up a lot,” said Head Coach Brent Peel. “So what we have coming back this year, we have a lot of people with a lot of experience returning.”

Senior Tytan Mills says last year’s disappointing season has motivated the team to work harder this offseason.

“Last year’s season opened up our eyes,” said Mills. “We just wanted to get better and make a better season this year.”

Coach Peel says the team didn’t know what to expect last season with so many young players. Now that they have Friday Night Lights experience, he expects more from his group.

“Any time you can get game time experience, it’s a good thing,” said Peel. “I think they’re going to be so much more ready, not like a deer in the headlights look like last year.”

Jellico opens up the season on Aug. 18 against the Lynn Camp Wildcats of Kentucky.