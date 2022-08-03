KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Jellico Blue Devils are coming off a 5-6 season with a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

Expectations are high despite the youngest roster in Brent Peel’s four seasons leading the Blue Devil program.

Jellico has a familiar face taking over the quarterback position as Hunter Baird will take the snaps after starring at wide receiver in the past. The hope is that Baird can be a game changer for the Jellico offense.

“He’s a really good athlete and he’s a smart kid. He’s one of our best receivers if not the best receiver,” said Peel. “He doesn’t really want to play quarterback but we said buddy you’re the man you got to do it.”

“He’s got that dog in him,” said Jellico wide receiver Raymond Jeffers. “He’s a good player. We’re set up for a good year.”

Jellico opens the season on Friday, August 19th when they play host to Lynn Camp.