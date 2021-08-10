Jellico to lean on Kade Evans to lead Blue Devils to winning record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jellico Blue Devils are coming off a 3-7 season in 2020. Expectations are high despite the loss of two all-state players in Joseph Hall and Jordan King.

The Blue Devils will have a familiar face back under center as Kade Evans is moving back to quarterback after spending the last two seasons at the wide receiver position.

“He’s the kind of kid that will play whatever,” Jellico coach Brent Peel said. “We asked him to move to receiver, and he did and did a great job. Now we’re asking to go back to quarterback, and he has no problem with it.”

Evans feels like it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment but nothing he can’t handle.

“It’s a lot different going from wide receiver to playing quarterback,” Evans said. “I’m just working on getting my throwing motion down with accuracy and everything and just being able to read the field.”

Jellico opens the season on Friday, Aug. 27, when they play host to Oakdale at 7:30 p.m.