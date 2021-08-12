Karns leaning on RB Bishop, offensive line to put up points

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Karns Beavers are coming off a 2-7 season but expectations continue to be high for the 2021 season.

The Beavers return seven players on the offensive side of the ball, including four offensive linemen.

The strength of the team will be the run game. Junior running back Desean Bishop returns after rushing for 1,731 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games last season.

“We’re very confident we can score on anybody. We have a lot of guys up front that have been working together,” offensive lineman Timmy Robbins said. “Desean if you give him an inch, he’s going to turn it into a touchdown.”

Bishop already has an offer in hand from Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.

The Beavers open the season on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, against Hardin Valley.