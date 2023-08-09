SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – The King’s Academy football hasn’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2017.



“We’re trying to get to a point where we can get over that hump and make it a little bit further in the playoffs,” said Head Coach Jonathan Sellers. “I think this is a group that definitely has the opportunity in front of them to be the group that does that.”

The Lions feel they have the group to end the five-year streak this season thanks to one group in particular.

“My offensive line,” said quarterback Elijah Williams Smith. “I’ve got a big group in front of me this year. I’m going to lean on them heavily.”



“There’s a lot of experience there with guys that have worked together for a while now,” added Sellers. “It’s a group we’re probably going to lean on.”

King’s is hoping its strong o-line will prove to be beneficial when it comes to the ground game.



“We really want to run the ball this year and make a statement with our run game,” said senior Garrett Cogdill. “We just need to lean on the guys up front.”

The Lions will also lean on their younger guys who will be sliding into starting roles.

“Those young guys who weren’t necessarily starters still played big roles for us in the past years creating depth,” said Sellers. “They’re ready to step into those opportunities. I’m excited as a coach to see what steps they take.”

The King’s Academy will open up the season against Grace Christian Academy Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.