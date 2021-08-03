Knox Central Bobcats will lean on Bolten for deep playoff run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — A year after throwing for more than 1,900 yards and leading Knoxville Central to a 10-3 record, Ryan Bolton returns under center for the Bobcats.

Bolton has become a leader on the team and according to coach Nick Craney, he’s starting to play with more confidence.

“This offseason has been nice to see him step into a leadership role but also just kind of exude the confidence that all of his teammates can kind of feel,” Craney said. “He’s throwing the ball really well and that helps a lot too. We’re hopeful that’s going to continue to build as the season goes on.”

The goals are simple for the Bobcats in 2021, they’d like to defend their region championship and make a deep run in the playoffs.

Central opens the season on Friday, Aug. 20, when they play host to Greeneville. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.