KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish are coming off of a 5-5 season with a berth in the first round of playoffs. The program looks to build off of last season in Korey Mobbs second year at the helm.

“Win state, I think we can do it this year,” said Tennessee football commit defensive end Trevor Duncan.

The last time the Fighting Irish won a state title was in 2017. While the goal remains to win it all, Catholic running backs coach and special teams coordinator Sam Brown is focused on winning one ball game at a time.

“We expect to win, but it’s no secret the league we’re in,” said coach Brown. “We’re in the NFL league of high school football in Tennessee, so we have no weeks off.”

The quarterback room is highlighted by sophomore Jayden Neal who started as a freshman and played with a broken hand last season. The Fighting Irish also added Briggs Cherry, a 6-3 pro-style freshman quarterback who has received an offer from Ole Miss. While the signal callers will be without their top target in East Tennessee State wide receiver Tommy Winton III, the two will have plenty of options to throw to.

“We have a lot of veteran receivers,” said Brown. “Our receiving room is really good.”

Braylon Harmon and Sam O’Leary lined up across from Winton last season, and Brown believes it’s their year to shine, “I’d go to bat with those two guys any day of the week.”

The Fighting Irish will be without defensive end Trevor Duncan for their opening game of the season. Duncan is working his way back from a foot injury. However, Brown is confident the senior will be ready to go once he is cleared to return.

“We already know what kind of football player Trevor is, but getting him in shape will be an issue once we get him well enough to run,” said Brown. “But I have no doubts in Trevor. He’ll come back hard and fast and better than ever.”

The Fighting Irish open the season hosting Chuckey-Doak on Friday, August 19.