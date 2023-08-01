KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The West Rebels are coming off of their second state title in program history. West outscored opponents 655-149 during their run.

“The great thing about last year is in 10 of our 15 games, we had a running clock in the second half,” said West head coach Lamar Brown. “Our second and third teams got to play a lot of quality football on Friday nights, so that helps some.”

The Rebels bid farewell to starting running back Brayden Latham and starting quarterback Carson Jessie. Both players graduated, but the talent continues to build at West.

“Right now Hunter Dance is our starting quarterback,” said Brown. “He has done a great job taking over that role. Hunter is a hell of a lot smarter than me, so he can get us in and out. Out of bad plays and into good plays. He fixes all my mistakes.”

“We had a great offseason. A lot of people matured. A lot of people grew,” said West senior linebacker Ryan Scott. “A lot of people got bigger. Putting weight on. Getting stronger through coach (Jamie) Holbrook, our great strength and conditioning coach. We’re ready for them to step up.”

Star defensive lineman C.J. Smith is back for his senior season. The West defense will turn to him as a leader to help them be dominant.

“Becoming a leader was a big change for me because I was always just in my own lane,” said Smith. “It taught me a lot as well. I learned trust because if you don’t trust the guys to the left and to the right of you, you don’t have anything.”

West opens its season against Bearden on Aug. 19. That game will be broadcasted on WATE starting at Noon.