Lions looking to break through quarterfinal wall in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In each of the last two seasons The King’s Academy’s seasons came to an end in the Division II Class A state quarterfinals. This year one of the goals for head coach Jonathan Sellers and his guys is to advance further.

“We’ve got to break through that quarterfinal wall,” said Sellers.

The Lions return a ton of talent from the 2020 season, including Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist Nakelin McAfee.

“He’s a great kid to start. A great kid with a great personality, works his tail off and god has blessed him,” said Sellers. “He’s pretty athletic, he’s always around the ball, always making plays, excited to watch him play his last year of high school.”

McAfee, a three star prospect, rushed for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns in a nine game regular season last year.

The Lions will have a new leader under center in sophomore signal caller Elijah William Smith.

The King’s Academy opens the season on the road at CAK on Friday, August 20th at 7pm.