KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon Redskins are coming off an 11-2 season that ended in the 3rd round of the TSSAA 3A playoffs.

Something is different this season at Loudon, for the first time in seven years one of the Harig brothers will not be under center for the Redskins.

“Not only did you have your sons, but your sons friends that they grew up with, you kind of play dad to them too,” said Loudon head coach Jeff Harig. “It’s personal, you’re kid is on the team and his buddies are on the team, now it’s a little more business.”

The Redskins have big shoes to fill in the most important position in sports. Keaton Harig passed for more than 3,000 yards as a senior and was the heart and soul of the Loudon offense.

Harig doesn’t expect to name a starter until closer to week one, but junior Will Ervin and sophomore Bronson Scrivner will battle it out during camp.

No matter who wins the battle, the expectations are high at Loudon. They believe the Redskins are a championship program and they expect nothing less.

“My definition of a championship, sure you have your on field championships, your county championship, your region championship, but to me because we’re a championship program that requires the kids to control the controllable and play at their best,” said Harig. “In 3A football it runs through Alcoa and we want to see them in the playoffs.”