Loudon working towards region championship in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Loudon Redskins hold a 23-3 record over the last two years, including ending the 2020 season 10-2 (discounting a COVID loss).

However, head football coach Jeff Harig feels the program doesn’t get the clout it deserves, especially sharing a class with powerhouse Alcoa.

“I know sometimes, we were the southernmost team sometimes. We play Chattanooga, so we don’t get a lot of attention, but Louden is a championship program,” said Harig.

“Alcoa has skewed that a little bit in 3A football because a championship means you get beat by Alcoa at some point in the playoffs.”

The Redskins goal is to contend for a regional championship and to have a shot at the Tornadoes.

“For us, that’s always our goal. We want to go play Alcoa or have them come to our place, and when you see them, for us, that means it’s the semifinals season,” said Harig. “Our goal is come Week 11 is to compete for the district championship. We compete for our region championship then it’s get to the playoffs and have a chance at Alcoa.”

“We’ve really built the program back up,” said starting signal-caller Keaton Harig. “The expectation is to bring home the region championship.”

The Redskins are relying on a core group of six returners who play both ways and have started for the team over the past two winning seasons.

“They know the expectation. Now, it’s up to the buy-in of the other guys to really support them and get this thing rolling.”

The offense is led by four-year starting quarterback and Jeff’s son, Keaton Harig, who holds a 26-8 record over 34 career starts.

“It really gives you a comfort level,” said Coach Harig. “It will be up to him to get the ball where it needs to go.”

While it starts with Keaton under center, Coach Harig said they need to build around their core group on offense consisting of returning receivers Cade Dawkins and Sammy Turner, along with versatile tight end Josh Gonzalez.

“That’s our core group, we just gotta build around them,” said Harig.

“We have some young kids that are inexperienced, that we’ll be relying on, that we’ll really have to get some answers for offensively.”

Loudon opens their season on the road taking on the Soddy Daisy Trojans. Game one kicks off at 7 P.M., on Friday, August 20.