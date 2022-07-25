MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Rebels are used to being a dominant force in Class 6A. 2022 will be no different, but there will be a new face at quarterback as Carson Jones is off to Furman.

“We got two quarterbacks on the whole roster,” said Maryville head coach Derek Hunt. “We got a top two. We got a senior in Matthew Clemmer, who has had a really good offseason and he’s a big strong kid. Also, Casey Cobble who is a sophomore. He’s smart, athletic, coach’s kid, understands the game. They have both improved tremendously. They both still have a long way to go yet”

The Rebels return four starters on the offensive side of the ball. Maryville will rely on its defense, which returns seven starters, to start the season.

“I always feel like each year since I’ve been head coach, we’ve returned seven or eight or nine on one side and three or four on the other side,” said Hunt. “This year it happens to be defense. I prefer that way. I’d always rather win games or try to win games 21-14 than try to win them 56-48.”

Maryville finished last season 13-1. The Rebels only loss on the season came in the state semifinals to Oakland.

“(We’re) kind of a brand new team,” said Maryville senior defensive end Jason Manaker said. “We’ve put in a lot of new stuff on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Definitely a new dynamic.”

Maryville starts the season at home against Heritage on Aug. 18.